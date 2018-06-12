Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WORLD CUP: With Zlatan gone, Sweden not defined by 1 player

WORLD CUP: With Zlatan gone, Sweden not defined by 1 player

Associated Press
NEWS
News 12 Jun 2018, 18:47 IST
61
AP Image

Sweden has shed its major distraction: Zlatan Ibrahimovic isn't coming back for the World Cup.

The Los Angeles FC striker retired from international play in 2016 after scoring a record 62 goals in 116 games, and he'll be a spectator in California when Sweden plays in the World Cup.

The Swedes have moved on from the 36-year-old Ibrahimovic.

Without him, they play more as a team and are a tighter and more efficient unit, proven when they kept two clean sheets against Italy to advance to the World Cup via the playoffs. Sweden beat France in its qualifying group and was undefeated at home.

Once a lineup defined by one player, Ibrahimovic, Sweden is now a team without superstars.

Here's a closer look at the Sweden team:

COACH

Janne Andersson coached primarily with Swedish clubs but took charge from Eric Hamren of the national team after the European Championship in 2016. The 55-year-old coach values organization above everything and has made the national team defensively strong and a force on the counterattack.

GOALKEEPERS

Robin Olsen has established himself as the starting goalkeeper heading into the World Cup, having opted to play for Sweden over Denmark, where his parents were born. He is tall and lean, standing at 6-feet-6 (1.98 meters).

DEFENDERS

Ibrahimovic's decade-long reign as Sweden's player of the year ended last year when national team captain Andreas Granqvist won the "Golden Ball" award for the first time. Those who voted for Granqvist might have been influenced by the center back's stoic display in the two-legged playoff victory over Italy, which earned him a last chance to play at a World Cup.

At 33, he is the experienced organizer of the defense, alongside the more youthful Victor Lindelof of Manchester United, and Granqvist plays for Russian club Krasnodar, where the Swedes will be based for the tournament.

MIDFIELDERS

Emil Forsberg, a quick attacking midfielder who usually starts on the left wing, is the team's standout player and has become a big name in the German league because of his form for Leipzig. He had the most assists in the Bundesliga during the 2016-17 season, although his numbers dropped dramatically this past campaign. A relatively late developer, he was 23 when he made his international debut and has experience in just one major senior tournament. Sebastian Larsson is the other high-profile player in the midfield, having played for the national team for a decade and in the Premier League with Birmingham and Sunderland after starting his professional career at Arsenal.

FORWARDS

Marcus Berg leads the forward line in the absence of Ibrahimovic and scored eight goals in qualifying. He remains key to Sweden's plans despite being out of the limelight, at least to European audiences, following his decision to join Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates from Greek team Panathinaikos in the 2017 offseason. He is top scorer in the Arabian Gulf League, showing he is in prime form heading to Russia. Ola Toivonen plays just off Berg and scored Sweden's best goal in qualifying, an effort from near halfway to beat France 2-1.

GROUP GAMES

Sweden opens Group F against South Korea on June 18. The team will then face Germany on June 23 and finish the group stage against Mexico on June 27.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea), Robin Olsen (FC Copenhagen)

Defenders: Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar), Filip Helander (Bologna), Pontus Jansson (Leeds), Emil Krafth (Bologna), Mikael Lustig (Celtic), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United), Martin Olsson (Swansea)

Midfielders: Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse), Albin Ekdal (Hamburger SV), Emil Forsberg (Leipzig), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa), Sebastian Larsson (Hull), Marcus Rohden (Crotone), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Al Ain), John Guidetti (Alaves), Isaac Kiese Thelin (Waasland-Beveren), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse)

Ranking the 10 best goals by Zlatan Ibrahimovic
RELATED STORY
The door is not closed - Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden...
RELATED STORY
3 infamous controversies in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
I make the decisions - Sweden coach wants Ibrahimovic...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Young Player Award winners
RELATED STORY
Let's keep them on their toes - Ibrahimovic hints at...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 5 Fairy-tale runs
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri equals Zlatan...
RELATED STORY
Ibrahimovic points finger at Swedish media over World Cup...
RELATED STORY
5 utility players who have lifted the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT JAP PAR
4 - 2
FIFA World Cup 2018
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
19 Jun RUS EGY 11:30 PM
20 Jun POR MOR 05:30 PM
20 Jun URU SAU 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us