World Cup woe for Messi and Ronaldo as both bow out goalless in last 16

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 229 // 01 Jul 2018, 01:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were knocked out of the World Cup on the same day as Argentina and Portugal came unstuck and the illustrious pair failed to break their knockout-stage goal droughts.

Argentina's 4-3 defeat to France left Messi without a goal in 756 minutes of World Cup knockout football, while Ronaldo failed to find the net as Portugal lost 2-1 to Uruguay, extending his goalless streak outside the group stage to 514 minutes.

Messi provided two assists as Argentina were beaten in a thrilling match in Kazan but he has now appeared in the knockout stages of four World Cups and failed to score in any of them.

Ronaldo was every bit as frustrated as his Barcelona rival after his fruitless attempts to penetrate Uruguay's defence left him without a World Cup knockout stage goal in his career as he prepared to go home from his fourth World Cup at the age of 33.