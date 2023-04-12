"Worst run club in the world", "We're finished" - Liverpool fans react furiously as they receive hammer transfer blow

Liverpool fans were dreaming of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham arriving at the club in the summer after a difficult season. However, the Anfield faithful are losing their heads as reports claim that the Premier League club have cooled their interest in the Englishman.

Bellingham, 19, has been at the top of the Merseysiders' transfer wishlist for the summer. Some fans concluded that the English teenager was heading to Anfield amid his strong connection with Reds duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson. It seemed as if Liverpool were leading the race to sign Bellingham, beating out competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

However, that appears to no longer be the case. Reports claim that Jurgen Klopp's side have dropped their interest in the midfielder and will explore alternatives. Dortmund's £100 million valuation is said to have put off the Reds as they need to further strengthen their squad.

Liverpool are staring at the possibility of no UEFA Champions League football next season. They sit in eighth spot, 12 points off the top four with nine games remaining. Even then, there was a feeling that Bellingham would still join the club without playing in Europe's elite club competition.

However, the Merseysiders are set to look elsewhere as they look to rectify what has been a stagnating midfield. That has enraged fans, who are slamming the club for a lack of ambition. One fan was enraged and branded the Anfield outfit:

"Worst run football club in the world being owned by the worst owners in the world; next season will be like this season."

Another thinks Klopp's side's place among the elite is coming to an end:

"We're finished."

Here's how Reds fans on Twitter angrily reacted to a seemingly disappointing end to their Bellingham transfer saga:

𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 🥤 @LFC_Jota20 @TheAnfieldTalk We changed our mind within a week? I certainly don’t think klopp did so it’s only on FSG @TheAnfieldTalk We changed our mind within a week? I certainly don’t think klopp did so it’s only on FSG 👍 https://t.co/rMugFpoY98

Thijs @lfcthijs @TheAnfieldTalk So we waited until we were too shit for the champions league so we could use no champions league as an excuse hahahahahahahah @TheAnfieldTalk So we waited until we were too shit for the champions league so we could use no champions league as an excuse hahahahahahahah

Vik @LFCVik2 🏽 @TheAnfieldTalk worst run football club in the world being owned by the worst owners in the world, next season will be like this season @TheAnfieldTalk worst run football club in the world being owned by the worst owners in the world, next season will be like this season 👍🏽

sad raccoon life @Christi05626441 @TheAnfieldTalk I actually can’t bro, the amount of abuse were going to receive when he goes to real @TheAnfieldTalk I actually can’t bro, the amount of abuse were going to receive when he goes to real https://t.co/ovtFRoevvk

Stewart @SoLockedIn @TheAnfieldTalk Big club operating like a relegation threatened team. All the years of UCL and not spending weren’t we planning ? @TheAnfieldTalk Big club operating like a relegation threatened team. All the years of UCL and not spending weren’t we planning ?

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold heaped praise on Bellingham amid transfer speculation

Trent Alexander-Arnold (right) full of praise for Jude Bellingham (left)

Alexander-Arnold built a strong friendship with Bellingham during England's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. The duo have since been spotted visiting a Chris Brown show at the 02 in London. Their relationship has been cited as one of the reasons the Dortmund midfielder may opt to join the Merseysiders.

The Liverpool right-back recently lauded Bellingham as talk of a potential move to Anfield intensified, telling JOE:

"He's an incredible player, especially for his age. I think, deep down, only he knows his ceiling. I think there isn't really one."

Bellingham has scored ten goals and contributed seven assists in 37 games across competitions. He has quickly established himself as one of Europe's most exciting midfielders. Alexander-Arnold added:

"He can achieve what he wants to. He's got everything he needs to go and do that. He's one of those players that you just enjoy watching, enjoy seeing. The sky's the limit for him - he's an incredible player and an incredible person."

