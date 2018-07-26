Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Wright-Phillips becomes quickest to 100 MLS goals

Associated Press
NEWS
News
288   //    26 Jul 2018, 09:07 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Wright-Phillips became the fastest to score 100 MLS goals and the New York Red Bulls beat Atlantic Cup rival D.C. United 1-0 on Wednesday night in a game delayed about 90 minutes due to lightning.

Wright-Phillips scored his 14th goal of the season in the second minute. He ran past the defense for a long through ball and rolled it through the legs of a defender and past goalkeeper David Ousted.

Wright-Phillips celebrated by taking off his red No. 99 jersey to unveil a custom No. 100 white jersey. He needed just 159 games to become the 11th player to reach the century mark.

New York (13-5-2) has won three straight games and six of its last seven.

D.C. (3-9-5) lost for the first time at home this season. Wayne Rooney entered as a second-half substitute for United and created some action near goal in the closing minutes.

Associated Press
NEWS
5 of the best foreign players to play in the MLS
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Manchester United greats in recent memory who...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City bring up 100 goals in record time
RELATED STORY
Zlatan Ibrahimovich's 5 best goals of all time
RELATED STORY
Is Miguel Almiron the answer to all of Newcastle United's...
RELATED STORY
Torres reaches 100 LaLiga goals ahead of Atletico Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best goals by Zlatan Ibrahimovic
RELATED STORY
10 footballers who were unlucky to be playing in the...
RELATED STORY
Atlanta's Martinez sets MLS record with 6th career hat trick
RELATED STORY
5 of the best debut goals in football history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us