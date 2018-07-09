Xavi accepts he's not ready for Spain as Lopetegui successor decision nears

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 515 // 09 Jul 2018, 14:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Xavi and Barcelona's Lionel Messi

Barcelona great Xavi accepts he is not ready to coach Spain, as the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) looks set to name Julen Lopetegui's successor on Monday.

Spain's World Cup campaign was thrown into chaos when Lopetegui was fired on the eve of the tournament after agreeing a deal to become Real Madrid's new coach.

Lopetegui failed to keep his future role under wraps and RFEF president Luis Rubiales swung the axe, firing the former Porto tactician.

Fernando Hierro stepped in to take the reins during the World Cup, but he left that post and resigned as director of football following the penalty shoot-out defeat to hosts Russia in the last 16.

Rubiales is expected to put Luis Enrique forward as his selection to succeed Lopetegui in a board meeting on Monday.

OFICIAL | Luis Rubiales informará este lunes sobre la reorganización de la dirección deportiva de la RFEF.

https://t.co/MRO1a2bNKy pic.twitter.com/HGHulf2SmD — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) July 8, 2018

But Xavi has no problem with not being in consideration, as he is convinced he simply not prepared for such a position.

"First of all, I do not see myself [as being] ready," Xavi told AS. "Secondly, I do not have the qualifications and third, it is not the moment.

"I do not see myself [coaching the national team] yet, I have to learn. I have to prepare myself well, train my staff, there are many things to do. It'd make no sense. Let my name come out if one likes, but it is totally premature."

Xavi also backed Rubiales' choice to fire Lopetegui, appearing baffled as to the coach's decision to reveal his plans so close to the World Cup.

He said: "Why would you announce it before the World Cup? Regardless of whether it is Real Madrid or another team.

"Wait. You are committed to the cause and you demand the players to be. You must set an example in that. I do not get it.

"Rubiales acted well, the Federation must be above the people. I will not hide that I have a good relationship with Rubiales, but if he had been wrong I would also say so, but in this sense I think he acted well."