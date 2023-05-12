Xavi makes bold decision on signing Ex-Barcelona defender criticised for ‘unprofessional attitude’: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly turned down the prospect of former defender Alejandro Grimaldo's return to the club.

According to an El Nacional report, the left-back was shown the door for his unprofessional behavior, eventually being sold to Portuguese giants Benfica in January 2016. Grimaldo has been yearning for a return to Camp Nou ever since.

However, despite the Blaugrana's left flank in need of reinforcement, Xavi has decided to look elsewhere. Grimaldo, once a promising prospect, had his Barca journey prematurely terminated when he was bought by Benfica for a modest €2 million.

This was a fair bargain considering that his contract was set to expire by June 30 that year, and he had no intention of renewing. Having debuted at the young age of 15 in Segunda B, Grimaldo had a bright future ahead.

Yet, according to El Nacional, his potential was marred by stagnation and a rebellious streak that didn't sit well with the then-manager Luis Enrique.

The Valencia-born defender's "unprofessional attitude" was often found lacking. His disregard for training and disciplinary issues at La Masia led to his reputation being tarnished by an aura of poor conduct. The consequence was an inevitable exit from Barcelona.

Currently, as Grimaldo's contract with Benfica winds down, one would have thought it the perfect opportunity to mend old ties and return to the familiar turf of Camp Nou. However, the coaching staff, led by Xavi, have different plans in mind. Alejandro Grimaldo is not part of Barcelona's equation for the next season.

Instead, Xavi has his eyes set on Alejandro Balde, a rising star who has exploded onto the scene and seems set to command the left flank for the foreseeable future. Alongside Balde will be Marcos Alonso, whose versatility to play both as a full back and a central midfielder is highly valued by the coach.

Dani Olmo on Barcelona's radar for 2024

With his RB Leipzig contract ending in 2024, a number of clubs are eyeing 25-year-old attacking midfielder Dani Olmo in the upcoming transfer market. Although the German outfit remains hesitant to part ways with their prized player, the allure of an affordable price tag has turned several heads among the footballing elite.

Barcelona, in particular, have been reported by Spanish news outlet Diario AS to harbor serious interest in Olmo. However, their approach to the situation differs slightly from their competitors.

Clubs like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have been rumored to be keen on securing Olmo's services this summer. Barcelona, on the other hand, have a different timeline in mind. Their financial struggles have been the talk of the town recently, with the club grappling with the Financial FairPlay regulation and struggling to conform to La Liga’s salary cap.

These financial constraints mean that the Catalan giants are not in a position to make a move for Olmo this summer. Their intention is to make a move for the attacking midfielder in 2024, hoping to acquire his services on a free transfer.

