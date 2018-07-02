Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Xhaka confident he will keep his cool against Sweden

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
7   //    02 Jul 2018, 21:50 IST

Saint Petersburg, Jul 2 (AFP) Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka insists he will not be provoked into getting sent off during their World Cup last-16 match against Sweden tomorrow.

Xhaka has received nine red cards since 2014, with Sweden defender Mikael Lustig admitting they will target the 25-year-old at the Saint Petersburg Stadium.

"If you watch the Premier League you can see he tends to get red cards," Lustig told reporters yesterday.

"It's just about keeping your head and trying to get him sent off." Xhaka, however, is not worried. "My friends have told me what the player said. It's no problem for me," he said.

"It's part of pre-match provocation if you like. But I have learned a lot in my time and I'm confident I won't be pushed out of the game.

"Quite possibly I will stay on the pitch all the way to the end." Swedish defender Pontus Jansson, meanwhile, was pictured laughing while showing an 'eagle salute' during a training session today.

The gesture is associated with Albanian nationalism and was made by Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, who both have Kosovar-Albanian roots, after each scored against Serbia in the group stage.

However, neither Xhaka nor Switzerland's coach Vladimir Petkovic were prepared to discuss the issue.

Switzerland are looking to make the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1954.

They will have to do it without Fabian Schaer and captain Stephan Lichtsteiner, who are both serving one-match bans.

"I hope this is not our last round and that even the next round will not be the final one for us in this tournament," Xhaka said

Switzerland doesn't want to be caught napping against Sweden
RELATED STORY
Sweden doing fine at World Cup without Zlatan Ibrahimovic
RELATED STORY
Switzerland put politics aside to keep World Cup journey...
RELATED STORY
Albanian politician joins viral campaign to fund Shaqiri,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best goals from the second round of...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Analysing Germany's chances after their...
RELATED STORY
Sweden coach Andersson slams Germany for 'unsportsmanlike...
RELATED STORY
Shaqiri, Xhaka fined but not banned over Switzerland goal...
RELATED STORY
Bitter loss to Germany made Sweden 'stronger,' coach says
RELATED STORY
Germany will respond against Sweden, insists Low
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us