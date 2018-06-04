Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Xhaka in Switzerland's World Cup squad after injury scare

Granit Xhaka has been passed fit for Switzerland's final World Cup squad, which is dominated by players from the Bundesliga.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 20:23 IST
Granit Xhaka in action for Switzerland

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been included in Switzerland's final World Cup squad despite suffering a knee injury last week.

The 25-year-old took a heavy knock during a training session and admitted he was "very relieved" when scans showed he had not sustained any serious damage.

Xhaka therefore takes his place in Vladimir Petkovic's final 23 as one of the key figures, alongside Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri, Ricardo Rodriguez of AC Milan and Stephan Lichtsteiner, who has been linked with a move to the Gunners.

Ten of the players called up ply their trade in the Bundesliga, including all three goalkeepers, with Michael Lang of Basel the only representative of Switzerland's top flight.

West Ham midfielder Edimilson Fernandes and Udinese defender Silvan Widmer have both missed out.

Switzerland begin their Group E campaign against Brazil on June 17, before taking on Serbia and Costa Rica.

 

Switzerland's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Roman Burki (Borussia Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (RB Leipzig), Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach); Maunel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Michael Lang (Basel), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus), Francois Moubandje (Toulouse), Ricardo Rodriguez (AC Milan), Fabian Schar (Deportivo La Coruna); Valon Behrami (Udinese), Josip Drmic (Borussia Monchengladbach), Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna), Breel Embolo (Schalke), Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Haris Seferovic (Benfica), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach), Steven Zuber (Hoffenheim).

