Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Xhaka suffers knee scare ahead of World Cup

Granit Xhaka's World Cup hopes have been thrown into doubt, with the Arsenal midfielder having injured his knee in training.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 01 Jun 2018, 01:43 IST
556
granit xhaka - cropped
Granit Xhaka in action for Switzerland

Granit Xhaka has sustained a knee injury less than three weeks before Switzerland begin their World Cup campaign against Brazil.

The Arsenal midfielder hurt his left knee during a training session on Thursday and received treatment from his national team's medical staff.

There were reports the player was taken immediately to hospital, but the Swiss Football Association (SFV) denied that was the case.

"[Team doctor] Pierre-Etienne Fournier explained that Granit Xhaka was feeling pain on the outside of his left knee," it confirmed in a statement.

"This issue will be examined in more detail and as soon as possible through an MRI scan. Further information will follow as soon as a more concrete diagnosis is available."

Xhaka appears unlikely to feature in Switzerland's friendly with Spain on Sunday or the game against Japan next Friday. His chances of facing Brazil on June 17 would also seem to be in doubt.

The news is a major blow to head coach Vladimir Petkovic, given Xhaka is a key component in his midfield plans.

He played 11 times in their World Cup qualifying campaign, including in both legs of the play-off win over Northern Ireland in November.

Arsenal
Switzerland midfielder Xhaka limps away hurt from training
RELATED STORY
10 Arsenal players who could play in the 2018 FIFA World Cup
RELATED STORY
Europa League: How Arsenal might line up against CSKA Moscow
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Arsenal: Preview, team news, facts and...
RELATED STORY
5 players Arsenal should sell this summer 
RELATED STORY
5 Game-changing Goalkeeping Mistakes in the final of a...
RELATED STORY
'Fragile' Arsenal facing a crisis ahead of Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players who will miss World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
10 of Arsene Wenger's most humiliating defeats at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Lacazette to miss crucial six weeks after knee operation
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Today IND CHI 08:00 PM
Today IND CHI 08:00 PM
Today IND CHI 08:00 PM
04 Jun IND KEN 08:00 PM
04 Jun IND KEN 08:00 PM
04 Jun IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
08 Jun URU UZB 04:30 AM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018