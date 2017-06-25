Yesterday, today and tomorrow! - Donnarumma sticking with Raiola

After reports he is planning to split with agent Mino Raiola, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has hit out at the rumours.

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has denied reports he is set to split from agent Mino Raiola.

Donnarumma, whose Milan contract has a year to run, is expected to leave the club as the Serie A side look to cash in on the 18-year-old goalkeeper, who has indicated he will not renew.

Reports had suggested a row between Raiola and Donnarumma's family would lead to the Italy international opting to select a new representative and instead sign a new Milan contract.

But Donnarumma hit out at the rumours via social media on Sunday, writing on Twitter: "Donnarumma #Raiola Ieri , Oggi e Domani !!"

The message translates as "Donnarumma #Raiola Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow" and indicates his commitment to Raiola, which suggests his time at San Siro may soon be at an end.

After Milan confirmed Donnarumma's intention not to sign a new Milan contract, supporters threw fake money at the teenager during the Euro Under-21 encounter between Italy and Denmark.

Donnarumma is regarded as the heir to his namesake, the veteran Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who is set to retire at the end of next season following the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

European giants Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are among the clubs to have been linked with a move for Donnarumma, but AC Milan chief executive officer Marco Fassone says the club are yet to receive any bids.