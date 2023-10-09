Yokohama F. Marinos vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11, 2023 

Yokohama F. Marinos host Urawa Red Diamonds at the Nissan Stadium on Wednesday (October 11) in the first leg of the J League Cup semifinal.

The hosts have had mixed results in the J League, falling behind in the title race, and will hope for better luck in the domestic cup. Yokohama are four-time winners of the domestic cup.

In their last outing, Yokohama beat Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan 1-0 in the group stage of the AFC Champions League, with Kota Mizunuma netting a first-half opener.

Urawa, meanwhile, are playing well, thrashing Ha Noi 6-0 at the Saitama Stadium 2002 in the AFC Champions League in their last outing. Five players scored, including Guinea international Jose Kante, who netted in the second half for his third goal in as many games.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Urawa Red Diamonds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 72 meetings between the two sides, with Yokohama leading 38-22.

Yokohama are unbeaten in four games in the fixture and have lost one of their last 10.

Urawa have kept one clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

Only two of Yokohama's seven league defeats this season have come at home.

Four of Urawa's five league defeats this season have come on the road.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction

Yokohama have won two of their last three games after winning one of their previous six. They have lost their last two home games, though.

Urawa, meanwhile, are on a brilliant 11-game unbeaten streak, winning seven. They're unbeaten in five away games and should avoid defeat in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Yokohama 2-2 Urawa

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Urawa Red Diamonds Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven matchups at the Nissan Stadium.)