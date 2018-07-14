You are already champions - Neymar wishes Rakitic & Mbappe good luck
Neymar has wished Kylian Mbappe and Ivan Rakitic good luck for the World Cup final.
Rakitic and Mbappe will face off in Moscow on Sunday, with Croatia in their first final, while France seek to win the title for the first time since 1998.
And Neymar, whose Brazil side lost to Belgium in the quarter-final, sent a message of support to former Barcelona team-mate and fellow Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe on social media ahead of the game.
"My friends Kylian and Ivan," Neymar wrote on Instagram. "We know how hard it was for you to get here, now enjoy and have fun, it was worth it.
"I am very happy for the two of you and I am very excited to see the reaction of fans from their countries, France and Croatia, celebrating this feat very much.
"I do not deny it, I would like to be with one of you in the field, but [this] time it did not happen. We will see for Qatar...
"I'm here in the crowd for my 'Golden Boy' and my partner in Barcelona. I hope you have a lot of fun on Sunday, without forgetting that it is a competition and that regardless of the result you are already champions.
"May the two of you bring to your team-mates my desire for an excellent football match.
"I am very proud to have you as friends and the world of football should be proud of this grand finale. Good luck !!"
Meus amigos @k.mbappe29 e @ivanrakitic ... Nós sabemos como foi duro para vocês chegarem até aqui, agora desfrutem e se divirtam, pois valeu a pena. Estou muito feliz por vocês dois e me emociono vendo a reação dos torcedores dos seus países, França e Croácia, comemorando muito este feito. Não nego, gostaria de estar com um de vocês dentro de campo, mas nesta Copa não deu. Ficou para o Catar... Fico aqui na torcida pelo meu "Golden Boy" e pelo meu parceiro de Barcelona. Espero que vocês se divirtam muito no Domingo, sem esquecer que é uma competição e que independente do resultado vocês já são campeões. Que vocês dois levem aos seus companheiros de elenco meu desejo de uma excelente partida de futebol. Tenho muito orgulho de ter vocês como amigos e o mundo do futebol deve se orgulhar dessa grande final. Boa sorte !!