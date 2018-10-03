Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

You can't cover the sun with a finger – Navas, Madrid missing Ronaldo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
150   //    03 Oct 2018, 06:31 IST
NavasRonaldo - Cropped
Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas and Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas admitted the LaLiga giants are missing Cristiano Ronaldo after their goalless run continued on Tuesday.

Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League, extending their winless and goalless streaks to three matches.

Ronaldo left Madrid for Juventus in July, having scored at an incredible rate at the club, including 44 times last season.

While Navas is keen to move on from the Portuguese superstar, he said his team had a big hole to fill following Ronaldo's departure.

"Cristiano left the bar very high at Real Madrid," he said. "You cannot cover the sun with a finger.

"He made many goals while he was here, but it's already the past and we cannot live in the past."

Nikola Vlasic's second-minute goal was enough for CSKA, who moved onto four points and top of Group G.

It marked the first time since 2007 that Madrid have failed to score in three consecutive games, while they hit the woodwork three times in Russia.

Navas said: "We are sad because they had one chance and took it.

"We made some stellar chances, but could not get it in. In every game you want to score goals and we had some chances to do so. We were unlucky.

"We want to start scoring again in the coming games."

Madrid get a chance to return to winning ways when they visit Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Is Cristiano Ronaldo Missing Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid have made a huge mistake by selling...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid – 5 Takeaways...
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Sevilla hammer Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 possible destinations for Keylor Navas if he leaves...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid superstar at...
RELATED STORY
5 football records that Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to break
RELATED STORY
Five alternatives for Real Madrid to sign as a...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo - Coping with the departure of a legend...
RELATED STORY
3 major achievements Ronaldo is still missing
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us