Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

You can't leave a house three-quarters built – Neville urges United to back Mourinho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.59K   //    20 Aug 2018, 08:25 IST
JoseMourinho-cropped
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Gary Neville has called on Manchester United to support manager Jose Mourinho in the transfer market, insisting you "cannot leave a house three-quarters built" after Sunday's shock loss at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Mourinho was left frustrated by a lack of transfer activity before the Premier League deadline after only Fred and Diogo Dalot arrived and his concerns were laid bare as United crashed to a 3-2 defeat.

A new centre-back was Mourinho's top priority amid links with Tottenham star Toby Alderweireld and Leicester City's Harry Maguire but neither were signed, and United's partnership of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof were exposed at Falmer Stadium – defensive errors contributing to the Red Devils' first loss of the season.

Dissecting United's result on the road, former captain Neville said Ed Woodward and the club's hierarchy must back Mourinho financially if they are to make up for the mistakes of the past following Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

"He is in his third season and I think he will feel extremely disappointed that he wasn't supported in the transfer market," Neville said on Sky Sports. "You can't leave a house three-quarters built. You have to finish it and complete the build. Then you can think about selling it or renting it because nobody is going to pick it up off you half-built.

"Manchester United have had a problem since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in the transfer market with David Moyes and then Louis van Gaal You could argue £350million to £400m of the £700m that has been spent has not been wasted, but it's not value for money.

"He needs further investment. It's obvious that he does and the club should support him in that because you can't withdraw part way through a process. They have to go for it.

"It will get better and Manchester United will get stronger and won't be easy to play against. I do think they will finish in the top four, but the top four historically has never been the benchmark of what Manchester United are. They have always judged themselves by Premier League titles.

"At this moment in time, that looks unlikely. Obviously it is still early in the season, but it does look unlikely that Manchester United are anywhere near good enough, as we sit here today.

"Forget everything else, that back four is not good enough to win a Premier League title. Let's start and finish with that.

"The goalkeeper is the best in the world, the midfield is strong with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Fred and up front there is Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and a lot of good players. But that back four looks like it will always cause problems and always concede goals. It doesn't have authority and that is a problem.

"Jose Mourinho knows about Premier League title-winning teams and about winning titles in different countries. The base and foundation of that is a good defence."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
5 reasons why Mourinho needs to leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Neville hopes Shaw is on to something special after first...
RELATED STORY
6 Most Likely Candidates To Replace Jose Mourinho at...
RELATED STORY
3 players who are really not fond of Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
5 players who could leave Manchester United this summer
RELATED STORY
Darmian staying at Manchester United, says Mourinho
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United Academy players who can play for the...
RELATED STORY
You can't buy class - United boss Mourinho blasts City...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Mourinho takes...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Mourinho suffering the consequences of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us