You literally made my dreams come true - Schmeichel's emotional letter to late chairman in full

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    29 Oct 2018, 05:24 IST
schmeichel - CROPPED
Kasper Schmeichel and Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel penned an emotional letter to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha following confirmation the club's chairman was killed in Saturday's helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium.

Schmeichel arrived at the club shortly after Srivaddhanaprabha had taken up the role of chairman and was part of the side that stunned the sporting world by winning the Premier League in 2015-16.

On Sunday it was confirmed the Thai businessman was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium following Saturday's 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Schmeichel was among a number of Leicester players to express their shock and grief on social media following the announcement, penning a considered tribute to the late Srivaddhanaprabha.

The Denmark international wrote: 

"I cannot believe this is happening. I am totally devastated and heartbroken. I just cannot believe what I saw last night. It just doesn't seem real!

"It is difficult to put into words how much you have meant to this football club and to the city of Leicester.

"We all know about the investment in the football club you and your family have made. But this is about so much more. You cared so deeply for not just the club but for the entire community.

"Your endless contribution to Leicester's hospitals and charities will never be forgotten. You went above and beyond in every aspect.

"Never have I ever come across a man like you. So hard working, so dedicated, so passionate, so kind and so generous in the extreme.

"You had time for everyone. You touched everyone. It didn't matter who it was, you had time for them. I always admired you as a leader, as a father and as a man.

"You changed football. Forever! You gave hope to everyone that the impossible was possible, not just to our fans but to fans all over the world in any sport! Not many people have done that.

"When you signed me back in 2011 you said to me we would be in the Champions League within six years and we would do great things. You inspired me and I believed in you. You made me feel like nothing was impossible.

"Without you and your family, all this, everything we did together, everything we achieved, would never have happened. You gave me experiences that only happen in fantasy.

"You literally made my dreams come true.

"But what I am most proud of is to have been part of your vision. The environment you created. 

"This club, this city is a family. And that is all because of you. For this I am eternally grateful.

"I am grateful to have known you and grown close to you and your amazing family and for all the private moments and joint experiences I had with you on a personal level.

"It breaks my heart to know I will never see you in the dressing room when I come in early from my warm-up and have a chat about everything and nothing. That you won't be there having fun and laughing with the boys and seeing your infectious smile and enthusiasm that rubbed off on everyone you came into contact with.

"We now have a responsibility as a club, as players and fans to honour you.

"From knowing you we do this by being the family you created. By sticking together and supporting those closest to you through [this] horrendous time.

"You had a vision for this club, you wanted the best for us. There was absolutely nothing you wouldn't do for us.

"You were so passionate. We must honour your legacy by delivering for you on the pitch like you also wanted and continue being the close-knit family club that you built.

"You will never know how much you meant to me and my family.

"I am truly honoured and privileged to have been a small part of your life."

