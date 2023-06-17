"You ruined your career", "Snake" - Liverpool fans furious with Jude Bellingham after Real Madrid star's recent comment on Jordan Henderson's post

Liverpool fans were not happy to see Jude Bellingham interacting with Reds captain Jordan Henderson's post on Instagram after snubbing the Anfield outfit for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos announced the signing of Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for an initial sum of €103 million this week. The midfielder was heavily linked with the Merseyside-based club before joining the Spanish giants.

The Reds were claimed to be the frontrunners to sign Bellingham in February. Excitement among fans grew as he was often seen hanging out with Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, it became soon evident that they will not pursue a move for the Englishman due to the finances involved.

It allowed Real Madrid to swoop in and reach an agreement with Dortmund over Bellingham's transfer. Upon finalizing his transfer, the midfielder said that the La Liga club's UEFA Champions League final win against Liverpool in 2022 played a major role in his decision.

“I was at the final when Madrid beat Liverpool, that was a huge factor in my decision to join Real," Bellingham said (h/t Fabrizio Romano).

Bellingham's reasoning behind his decision to join Los Blancos upset many Reds fans. Hence, they did not take to him too kindly when he interacted with Henderson's Instagram post praising Alexander-Arnold's goalscoring performance for England against Malta on Friday (June 16).

"You ruined your career lad," one fan replied.

Another wrote:

"Snake."

One fan expressed his disappointment at Liverpool not signing Bellingham:

"He's far too good to just be a number there (at Madrid), I'm gutted he ain't a Red but he's still a first-class player."

Another accused the midfielder of disrespecting the Reds:

"You disrespected Liverpool's name and you're acting like you did nothing. Leave our players alone."

One fan claimed that Bellingham made a mistake joining the La Liga giants:

"Give it a rest. Enjoy your life in Madrid, will be just another number there."

The Real Madrid star received a similar reaction when he commented under Alexander-Arnold's own Instagram post on Saturday (June 16).

Liverpool and Real Madrid interested in Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga

Real Madrid got the better of Liverpool in the race for Jude Bellingham. The Reds will be determined to avoid the same fate when they compete with Los Blancos for another player in the future. It's worth noting that both European heavyweights have been credited with an interest in Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga.

Veiga, 21, had a breakthrough season with Celta Vigo in the recently-concluded campaign. The midfielder bagged 11 goals and four assists from 36 La Liga appearances for the club. His performances for the Spanish club have seen him attract interest from several clubs, including the Reds and Madrid.

Celta Vigo are under no pressure to sell Veiga as he is contracted to them until 2026. However, the Spain U21 international has a €40 million release clause in his deal. He is thus expected to secure a move to a bigger club this summer.

