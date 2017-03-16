You want to be remembered by winning trophies – Lukaku questions Everton ambition

Romelu Lukaku appears set for an Everton exit, questioning the Premier League club's ambition to win trophies.

Everton star Romelu Lukaku is desperate to win trophies and hinted the club's lack of ambition could lead to his exit.

Lukaku, 23, is the joint top goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 19, helping Everton to seventh in the table.

The Belgium international is contracted until 2019, but reports earlier this week suggested Lukaku was unwilling to recommit to the club with a new deal on offer.

A frustrated Lukaku said he was eager not to be forgotten – and that meant winning trophies, something he has been unable to do at Goodison Park.

"Everton as a club have a great history, right? But the future has to be written. You get me?" he told reporters.

"We always talk about the teams of the 1980s and, if you look, it was great. But we, as players, want the fans talking about us instead of us talking about them. No disrespect but you know what I mean?

"You cannot only be remembered by scoring goals. You want to be remembered by winning trophies. That is what the fans want.

"So instead of living in the past, you have to think ahead."

Lukaku has been linked with moves to the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and former club Chelsea.

The powerful striker also said he knew of players Everton could have signed, but opted not to, as he questioned the club's ambition.

"You have to think how this club has to grow, how it has to improve, which player does it want to bring in so you can challenge for the big trophies," Lukaku said.

"I don't know what the board's plan is, but there were some players I knew the club could have got and they didn't, and they’re playing in this league.

"I am not saying names, but they are doing well."