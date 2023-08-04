Young Boys vs Winterthur Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5, 2023 

Young Boys welcome Winterthur to the Stadion Wankdorf for a Swiss Super League matchday three fixture on Saturday (August 5).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at newly promoted Yverdon last weekend. Young Boys twice went ahead through Jean-Pierre Nsame and Filip Ugrinic, but Yverdon fought back on both occasions to ensure a share of the spoils.

Winterthur, meanwhile, fell to a 5-2 defeat at Basel despite taking an early lead through Matteo Di Giusto. Dan Ndoye scored and provided an assist for Basel, while Fabian Frei completed the seven-goal thriller with two injury time goals.

The defeat left Winterthur in 11th place in the points table, having garnered just one point from two games. Young Boys are fourth with four points to show for their efforts after two outings.

Young Boys vs Winterthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 55th meeting between the two sides. Young Boys lead 27-12.

Their most recent clash in May 2023 saw Young Boys claim a 2-1 win.

Young Boys are unbeaten in ten meetings with Winterthur, winning six.

Their last five meetings have had goals at both ends.

Winterthur have won just one of their last ten league games since last season.

Young Boys are unbeaten in 15 home games across competitions, winning 12.

Four of Young Boys' last five home games have produced at least three goals.

Young Boys vs Winterthur Prediction

Young Boys won the title at a canter last season, and the defending champions will look to bounce back to winning ways following their surprise blip last week.

Winterthur are no match for Young Boys, with there being a vast difference in quality between the two sides. However, games between both teams tend to have goals at both ends, and the trend could continue.

Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Young Boys 4-1 Winterthur

Young Boys vs Winterthur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Their last five meetings have had goals at both ends.)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to score over 1.5 goals