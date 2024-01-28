Young Boys vs Yverdon Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30, 2024

Young Boys welcome Yverdon to Stadion Wankdorf for a Swiss Super League matchday 21 clash on Tuesday (January 30).

The hosts will look to return to winning ways following their 1-0 reverse to Basel on Saturday. Benjamin Kololli's 13th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Yverdon, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Servette on the same day. Dereck Kutesa scored the winner with 11 minutes remaining. The defeat left Alessandro Mangiarratti's side in eighth spot in the points table, having garnered 24 points from 20 games.

Young Boys still have a five-point advantage at the summit with 41 points to show for their efforts after 20 games.

Young Boys vs Yverdon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 20 times, with Young Boys leading 10-6.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash, a 2-2 stalemate in August 2023.

Young Boys have the tightest defence at home this term, with six goals conceded in 10 games.

Four of Yverdon's last six league games have seen more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Seven of Young Boys' last eight league games have produced over 9.5 corners.

Yverdon have the joint-second worst away record in the league, with six points in 10 games.

Young Boys vs Yverdon Prediction

Young Boys saw their 11-game unbeaten run against Basel end over the weekend. The champions will be keen to bounce back immediately. Raphael Wicky's side will fancy their chances of getting all three points, with their tight defence at home to give them an extra edge.

Yverdon might struggle to breach their hosts' backline, as they have scored just eight goals in 10 away game, the worst in the division. Expect the hosts to claim all three points with a convincing victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-0 Yverdon

Young Boys vs Yverdon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to score in both halves

Tip 5 - Over 9.5 corner kicks