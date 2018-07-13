Young striker Aryan Gupta signed by Spanish 2nd division club AD Alcorcon

Abhishek Arora
13 Jul 2018, 12:14 IST

Aryan Gupta

Spanish second division club AD Alcorcón has roped in 19-year-old Indian Aryan Gupta.

Agrupación Deportiva Alcorcón SAD or simply AD Alcorcón is a Spanish football team that plays in the second tier of Spanish football. The club finished at 18th position (out of 22) last season, winning 13, drawing 11, and losing 18 of their matches -- with a total of 50 points on board.

The club's performance was significantly better in the 16/17 season -- where they had finished 7th.

It is a great deal for Aryan and is sure to give him great exposure as he will soon be taking on the best in the business. The young Indian colt had even spent time with the club when they played practice games. He is set to sign the deal later in the month and will become only the fourth ever Indian to become an official Spanish League Player.

The capable striker last appeared in Europe way back in 2014 -- for Glacier FC -- when he was playing the Gothia Cup -- a global tournament for youth clubs and schools.

Aryan came up with the goods when his side needed them, and scored 4 goals and assisted one in 7 matches -- thereby coming into the limelight. The 19-year-old has also played for his School teams on a national level.

With this deal, Aryan is set to become a rounded player, who will be groomed with all the relevant knowledge and skill sets. Besides Aryan, the three other Indian footballers to play for Spanish clubs are: Ishan Pandita - who played for La Liga Club Leganes in 2016, Deependra Sindh Negi - who played for 2nd division club Reus before moving to ISL side Kerala Blasters, Luv Kapoor - who played for fourth division club Palamos CF.