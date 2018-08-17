Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Yuri: I can see Neymar joining Real Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.36K   //    17 Aug 2018, 16:46 IST
neymar - cropped
PSG forward Neymar

Neymar is likely to join Real Madrid if he decides to return to LaLiga from Paris Saint-Germain, ex-team-mate Yuri Berchiche has said.

The Brazil star continues to be linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, though he has insisted he is happy in France and Madrid denied they have made any bid last month.

Yuri, who spent last season with PSG before heading back to Spain to join Athletic Bilbao, thinks Neymar is likely to join the European champions if he does leave PSG, despite any strong links to old club Barcelona.

"I see him returning but more in white than in blue and red," Yuri told El Larguero.

"He was very happy at Barcelona. He still likes La Liga because I spoke with him about it, we have a good friendship, and he's a fantastic person.

"If he joins Madrid I wish him the best of luck."

Neymar marked his return to domestic action with a goal in the 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Caen last Sunday.

He has four years left on the contract he signed last year when he moved from Barca in a world-record €222million deal.

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Real Madrid star agrees to join La Liga rivals, Neymar...
RELATED STORY
Neymar to Real Madrid is impossible - Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Neymar should join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 big name transfers that can still happen before the...
RELATED STORY
7 players who can replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
10 Most Expensive Signings In Real Madrid History
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons Why Real Madrid won't win La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Neymar could join Madrid...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19: 5 Debutants to watch out for this season
RELATED STORY
11 Signings Real Madrid Want You To Forget About
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us