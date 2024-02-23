Yverdon vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

Yverdon and Basel battle for three points in a Swiss Super League round 25 clash on Saturday (February 24).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Lausanne last weekend. All four goals came in the first half, with Donat Rrudhani, Mamadou Sene and Rares Ilie scoring for the hosts, while Marley Ake netted for Yverdon after they were reduced to 10 men.

Basel, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at Grasshoppers. Francis Momoh broke the deadlock in the 29th minute before Giotto Moranti doubled Grasshoppers' lead seven minutes later. Dominik Schmid halved the deficit in the 38th minute.

The defeat left the Rotblau in tenth spot in the standings with 28 points after 24 games, while Yverdon are two points and as many places better off.

Yverdon vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 30th meeting between the two sides. Basel lead 16-6.

Their most recent clash in November 2023 saw Basel win 2-1 at home.

Nine of their last 10 meetings have produced at least three goals.

Seven of Basel's last nine league games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Five of Yverdon's six league games in 2024 have produced over 2.5 goals.

Six of Basel's last eight league games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Yverdon vs Basel Prediction

Yverdon have performed creditably in their first top-flight campaign since 2005. Their home form has been instrumental in their surge up the standings, with Alessandro Mangiarratti's side winning their last four home games.

Basel, meanwhile, have been significantly below par all season. However, they have had an upturn in fortunes since the turn of the year, winning three and drawing one of six games.

Those victories include a win over runaway leaders Young Boys, but Fabio Celestini's side still have work to do to climb out of the relegation zone. Expect the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Yverdon 2-2 Basel

Yverdon vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals