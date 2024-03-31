Yverdon vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024 

Yverdon and Young Boys clash at the Stade Municipal on Monday (April 1) in the Swiss Super League, with both sides aiming to recover from their last setbacks.

After three consecutive losses, Yverdon returned to winning ways with a 3-2 win over Zurich, only to succumb to another defeat in their next game, with a 2-0 defeat to Lugano.

Hadj Mahmoud opened the scoring for the hosts after 37 minutes before Milton Valenzuela doubled their advantage just before the hour mark as Yverdon were comprehensively shut out.

With 33 points from 28 games, Alessandro Mangiarratti's side are ninth in the top flight, with only Lausanne, Grasshoppers and Stade Lausanne below them.

Meanwhile, Young Boys are atop the points table with 54 points from 28 games, level with Servette but ahead on goal difference. The Bern outfit also have a game in hand but have recently gone off the boil.

With three defeats in four games, Young Boys have seen their title charge stutter. A pair of 1-0 defeats to Servette and Zurich was followed by a 5-1 demolition of fallen giants Basel, which signaled a return to form. But a 2-0 loss to Lausanne in their very next game proved that it was a false dawn.

Yverdon vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Yverdon have never beaten Young Boys in eight previous clashes, their worst record against any side in the Swiss Super League.

Young Boys have beaten Yverdon five times and drawn thrice.

Despite their impeccable record in the fixture, Young Boys have never had a league double over Yverdon. Their last meeting was a 5-1 win for the visitors.

In eight games against Yverdon, Young Boys have not scored just once: a goalless draw in December 1993.

Yverdon vs Young Boys Prediction

Young Boys will be eager to complete a first league double over Yverdon, but their recent form hasn't been the best. While the hosts are no giant hitters themselves, they could hold their bogey side to a draw.

Prediction: Yverdon 2-2 Young Boys

Yverdon vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes