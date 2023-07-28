Yverdon vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30, 2023 

Young Boys will look to make it two wins from two in the Swiss Super League when they visit the Stade de la Maladiere on Sunday (July 30) to face Yverdon.

The reigning champions began their title defence with a narrow 2-1 defeat of Lausanne in their opening game last Sunday. Joel Monteiro opened the scoring for Young Boys in the 51st minute, but Aliou Balde equalised for the visitors two minutes later. In the seventh minute of stoppage time, Cedric Itten struck the winner for the Swiss champions from the spot,.

Meanwhile, Yverdon lost 2-0 to FC Zurich in their first league game of the season. Jonathan Okita opened the scoring in the 27th minute before Nikola Katic doubled their advantage nine minutes into the second half.

Marco Schällibaum's side had more possession than Zurich - 51% to 49% - and completed more passes (380 to 359) but struggled to create good scoring chances. However, it was their first top-flight game since 2006, having spent the last 17 years in the second division.

After the first round of games, Young Boys are fifth in the Swiss Super League, while Yverdon are down in 11th.

Yverdon vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 19 clashes between the two sidesm, with Young Boys leading 10-6.

Young Boys have won their last three meetings with Yverdon and four of their last five.

The visitors are unbeaten in five meetings with Yverdon.

Yverdon's last win over Young Boys came in the 2000-01 season, beating them 4-2 at home

The two teams meet for the first time since October 2009.

There has been just one draw between the two sides in their last ten meetings (2-2 in the Swiss Super League in October 2005).

Yverdon vs Young Boys Prediction

Yverdon are playing in the top flight after 17 years and would understandably need some time to settle in. Meanwhile, having made a flying start to the season, Young Boys could pick up their second straight win without much hassle.

Prediction: Yverdon 0-2 Young Boys

Yverdon vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Young Boys

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No