Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Zaha promises Palace commitment as contract talks continue

Omnisport
NEWS
News
245   //    13 Aug 2018, 17:06 IST
wilfried zaha - cropped
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha insists he is fully committed to Crystal Palace as talks over an improved contract continue.

The 25-year-old was his side's standout performer as they battled to escape Premier League relegation last season, while he scored the second of their goals in Saturday's opening 2-0 win at Fulham.

Zaha was linked with a move to Chelsea before the transfer window closed in England and there remains some doubt over his long-term future, even though he signed a new five-year contract last May.

However, the former Manchester United man has promised he will not be distracted from Palace's objectives while talks over a new deal go on.

"It makes no difference to me, because I had my head down anyway," he said when asked how the speculation has affected him.

"All that stuff was not going to affect me or how the team were playing. Whatever happens, happens.

"But I'm all Palace, and you can see on the pitch that all I think about is the team doing well.

"We are still speaking about [a potential new contract], still negotiating, whatever. Just going to see if we can come to an agreement.

"The main thing for me is scoring goals. Everyone talks about 'no end product, no end product'. Well, tell me now."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Game changer Zaha obviously happy at Palace, insists Hodgson
RELATED STORY
Hodgson expects Zaha to stay at Crystal Palace despite...
RELATED STORY
This is my home - Zaha staying at Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Palace spearhead Zaha named Premier League Player of the...
RELATED STORY
Hodgson extends Crystal Palace contract
RELATED STORY
Ward signs Palace contract to 2021
RELATED STORY
5 signings that could still happen this summer
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Chelsea might hijack Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Arsenal could look towards for solving their...
RELATED STORY
Five major transfers that could still happen in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us