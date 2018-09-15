Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Zaha strike gives Crystal Palace 1-0 win at Huddersfield

Associated Press
NEWS
News
37   //    15 Sep 2018, 22:53 IST
AP Image

HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Wilfried Zaha provided another reminder of his importance to Crystal Palace with a stunning solo goal in a 1-0 win at struggling Huddersfield in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Palace has lost its last 12 league games when Ivory Coast winger Zaha has been absent, the latest of which came in the London club's previous game, a 2-0 defeat at home to Southampton before the international break.

Roy Hodgson's side's performance was little better at Huddersfield, but a moment of individual brilliance from Zaha shortly before halftime earned a scarcely deserved victory.

He picked the ball up just inside the Huddersfield half, in what appeared to be an unthreatening situation. A few seconds later the ball was flying into the top corner. Zaha used his pace and trickery to reach the edge of the box, before cutting inside to leave two defenders in his wake and curling in a powerful strike.

Huddersfield came close to an equalizer when Aaron Mooy volleyed against the post 20 minutes into the second half, but Palace defended gamely to hold on for its first win — and points — since the opening day of the season.

Stretching back to last season, Huddersfield has won just one of its last 15 Premier League matches, scoring only five goals in that time, only two of which have come this season.

Associated Press
NEWS
