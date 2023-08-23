Zalgiris vs Ferencvaros Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023 

Zalgiris host Ferencvaros at the LFF Stadionas on Thursday (August 24) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs.

Aiming to reach the group stage of the competition for the second straightr year, Zalgiris have seen their Champions League and Europa League hopes squished this season.

The Lithuanian side lost 3-2 on aggregate to Galatasaray in the second qualifying round of the Champions League to Galatasaray. In third qualifying round of the Europa League, Zalgiris were battered 8-1 on aggregate by Hacken.

Vladimir Cheburin's side will hope to avoid an embarrassing triple whammy of European exits. They're coming a comfortable 2-0 win over DFK Dainava in the league, courtesy of a brace from Liviu Antalfor. It was their second straight win as they consolidate second place in the standings.

Meanwhile, Ferencvaros, too, saw their Champions League dreams dashed in the first qualifying round in a 3-0 aggregate loss to KI. Now, in the Conference League qualifiers, the Greens have looked unstoppable.

They beat Shamrock Rovers 6-0 on aggregate before overcoming Hamrun 8-2 on aggregate to reach the playoffs.

Zalgiris vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the third competitive clash between the two teams, with Zalgiris losing 2-0 and 3-1 in the Champions League second qualifying round.

Ferencvaros have won all four of their Conference League qualifiers this season.

Ferencvaros have won four of their last five games; their only loss during this run came in the league: a 2-1 defeat to Puskas Akademia.

Zalgiris have won only two of their last eight games across competitions, with both coming in the league.

Zalgiris vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Zalgiris have been poor in Europe this season. Ferencvaros, in comparison, have been much better, led by a menacing attacking vanguard. The Hungarian side should win this one.

Prediction: Zalgiris 1-2 Ferencvaros

Zalgiris vs Ferencvaros Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ferencvaros

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes