Zalgiris vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023

Zalgiris welcome Hacken to the LFF Stadionas in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 10).

The hosts began their campaign in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. In the second round, Zalgiris suffered a 3-2 defeat on aggregate against Galatasaray and will now try their luck in the Europa League. They saw their unbeaten run extend to four games across competitions on Sunday following a goalless draw against Siauliai in the A Lyga.

Hacken, meanwhile, also started their campaign in the first round of the Champions League qualifiers, beating The New Saints 5-1 on aggregate. In the second round, they drew 3-3 on aggregate on KI and suffered a 4-3 loss on penalties. They're coming off a week's rest, as they did not have any league game at the weekend.

Zalgiris qualified for the group stage of the Conference League last season, while Hacken have never made it to the group stage of a UEFA competition.

Zalgiris vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Zalgiris have met Swedish teams eight times, winning and losing thrice apiece.

This will be the first game against a Lithuanian team for Hacken.

Zalgiris are winless in four games across competitions, losing twice.

Zalgiris are unbeaten in seven home games in European qualifiers, winning twice.

Hacken have two wins in ten away games in European qualifiers.

Zalgiris vs Hacken Prediction

Zalgiris have gone winless in four games and have failed to score in their last two. They're unbeaten in their last seven games in European qualifiers and have one defeat at home in four meetings against Swedish opponents.

Hacken, meanwhile, have one defeat in eight games across competitions, with one of them coming away from home. They kept clean sheets in their two away games in the Champions League qualifiers.

Considering Zalgiris' current form, especially in Europe, expect the two teams to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Zalgiris 1-1 Hacken

Zalgiris vs Hacken Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mikkel Rygaard to score or assist any time - Yes