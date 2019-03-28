×
Zanetti: We've spoken about Icardi too much

Omnisport
NEWS
News
67   //    28 Mar 2019, 07:58 IST
mauro icardi - cropped
Inter striker Mauro Icardi

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti said there has been too much talk about Mauro Icardi amid uncertainty over the star's future in Milan.

Icardi has not played since he was stripped of the captaincy last month, with the disgruntled striker claiming to have been injured but Inter initially said tests could not uncover a specific issue.

Linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Napoli amid a contract stand-off, Icardi returned to Inter training on Tuesday.

Asked if Icardi could be in line to face Lazio in Serie A action on Sunday, Zanetti said: "I think we have talked about him too much.

"Now we must focus on the field because it is fundamental for the season finale."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

TRAINING: #INTERLAZIO ON THE HORIZON #Inter #ForzaInter #Training #Football

A post shared by Inter (@inter) on

Inter are third in Serie A, two points clear of fourth-placed AC Milan following their derby victory prior to the international break.

Zanetti added: "We have the goal of qualifying for the Champions League, 10 games are left and on Sunday we meet a direct rival. The team is preparing for the match as best as possible with the coach."

There has been talk of unrest between Icardi and some of his Inter team-mates as speculation grows over his future.

Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar, however, told Sport.sk: "You should ask Icardi what happened.

"Of course, us players have no problem with him, nor does he with us. It's up to him to put an end to this situation."

Omnisport
NEWS
