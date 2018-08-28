Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Zappacosta reveals Inter interest

Omnisport
NEWS
News
381   //    28 Aug 2018, 20:28 IST
davidezappacosta-cropped
Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta

Davide Zappacosta admitted he may seek a return to Italy to secure first-team football less than a year after making his "dream" full debut for the club.

The 26-year-old defender made just 12 Premier League starts for the Blues under Antonio Conte last season following his £23million transfer from Torino, and has been an unused substitute in all three of the club's league games this term.

It seems clear that Zappacosta is second choice to fellow right-back Cesar Azpilicueta in current head coach Maurizio Sarri's eyes, and the former Torino and Atalanta defender said he was aware of interest in him back home.

"Could I return to Italy? Yes, Inter Milan had been after me," Zappacosta told the Evening Standard.

“My agent Alessandro Lucci had told me about their interest, although I've always remained focused on Chelsea."

Zappacosta scored on his full debut at Stamford Bridge in September 2017, putting Chelsea 2-0 up on their way to a 6-0 victory over Qarabag in the Champions League.

He later described the evening as "the best night" of his career, but, less than 12 months on, said a move back to Italy could be on the cards.

"Could I return in January? I have three more years on my contract here and I only want to think about doing well with Chelsea," Zappacosta added.

"There's a lot of competition here, but I want to win a place in the 11.

"After that, it's clear that if I didn't find much room, I don't think any player would like that."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
5 Chelsea players who impressed the most during pre-season
RELATED STORY
2 starting XIs Chelsea could field in the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
3 players Chelsea should sell right away
RELATED STORY
3 Things you did not know about N'Golo Kanté
RELATED STORY
The 5 costliest flops in world football
RELATED STORY
If Chelsea took part in a 5 a side competition
RELATED STORY
The amazing XI of players who went on loan this summer
RELATED STORY
Chelsea pre-season squad for Perth Glory friendly
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfers: 5 right-back upgrades Chelsea might...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19: How Chelsea might line up this season.
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Contact Us Advertise with Us