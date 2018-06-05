Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Zaza frustrated by Valencia exit rumours

Italy's Simone Zaza has rediscovered his best form, but he has no interest in using a 13-goal season as a launchpad to leave Valencia.

News 05 Jun 2018, 18:06 IST
Valencia forward Simone Zaza

Simone Zaza expressed his frustration at continued speculation surrounding his Valencia future, insisting he wishes to remain at Mestalla.

Italy forward Zaza scored his first international goal in almost four years against Netherlands on Monday, having returned to the squad after impressing with 13 LaLiga strikes in 2017-18.

His fine form has led to reports he could be on the move – AC Milan have been credited with an interest – but he insisted that is not the case.

"I do not understand why I have to leave. [The media] are always speaking about my exit from Valencia, but I have always said that I want to stay," Zaza told Onda Cero.

"I get along with everyone and I live very happily here. I have not talked to the club about my future, they have not been in contact with me."

Zaza's appearance on Monday was his first in an Italy shirt since November 2016, just months after a horror penalty miss in a quarter-final shoot-out loss to Germany at Euro 2016.

