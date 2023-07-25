Zeljeznicar vs Neftci Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023 

Zeljeznicar host Neftci at the Grbavica Stadium on Thursday (July 27) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Bosnian side overcame Dinamo Minsk 4-3 on aggregate in the first round of the qualifiers. Zeljeznicar drew 2-2 in the first leg in Sarajevo, fighting back from a two-goal deficit. In the return leg in Minsk, they won 2-1, with Sulejman Krpic netting a 78th-minute winner.

After finishing out of the European places last year, Zeljeznicar came third last season to enter the qualifiers. The Blues are looking to reach their first European tournament group stage in 20 years.

Meanwhile, Neftci came third in the Azerbaijan Premier League last season, which secured their passage to the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

In the last two years, they fell just short of reaching the group stage. Neftci lost 7-3 on aggregate to Maccabi Haifa in the playoffs in the 2021-22 season. Last year, Neftci reached the third qualifying round, where Rapid Wien put paid to their hopes with a 3-2 aggregate win.

The Oil Workers are coming off a poor pre-season campaign, losing all four of their friendlies, which is not the most ideal preparation ahead of the European qualifiers.

Zeljeznicar vs Neftci Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Neftci lost all four friendlies this summer - 3-1 vs Zenit Saint Petersburg, 4-0 vs Crvena zvezda, 1-0 vs Fenerbahce and 2-0 vs Spartak Moscow.

Zeljeznicar's last appearance in European competitions was in the 2003-04 UEFA Cup (not called the UEFA Europa League).

Neftci's last appearance in a major European competition came in the 2012-13 season in the Europa League.

In European qualifiers, Zeljeznicar are winless in two home games and have won just once in their last four.

Zeljeznicar vs Neftci Prediction

Zeljeznicar are a good team attacking-wise and could give Neftci a serious run for their money. The Azeri side have lost their last five away games in European qualifiers and looked poor in the friendlies, too, so Zeljeznicar should nick this one.

Prediction: Zeljeznicar 1-0 Neftci

Zeljeznicar vs Neftci Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Zeljeznicar

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No