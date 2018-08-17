Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Zenit hit eight in extraordinary Europa League fightback

Omnisport
NEWS
News
323   //    17 Aug 2018, 02:50 IST
Artem Dzyuba - cropped
Zenit striker Artem Dzyuba.

Ten-man Zenit scored four extra-time goals to sensationally crush Dinamo Minsk 8-1 and overturn what seemed an insurmountable first-leg deficit in the Europa League third qualifying round.

Minsk had appeared set to cruise through the tie after easing to a 4-0 success on home soil last week.

But two goals in either half from Zenit pushed the second leg beyond 90 minutes before a further four - including two penalties - secured their place in the play-off round in incredible circumstances.

Artem Dzyuba was the chief destroyer with a hat-trick, his first two goals coming in the final 15 minutes of normal time.

Zenit were by then battling a numerical disadvantage after Leandro Paredes, who netted the opener from a floated free-kick, was dismissed for a second bookable offence with 18 minutes remaining.

Christian Noboa was also on target amid a comeback that threatened to be derailed when Seidu Yahaya put Minsk back ahead on aggregate in the 99th minute.

That only set the stage for further twists, with Sebastian Driussi soon bringing scores level and Dzyuba capping his treble from the spot, before Robert Mak added two more in stoppage time to cap off the rollercoaster rout.

Zenit will now meet Molde, 3-0 winners over Hibernian, for a spot in the group stage.

Omnisport
NEWS
Feyenoord, Zenit trounced in Europa League
RELATED STORY
UEFA sanctions Zenit in Russia racism case before World Cup
RELATED STORY
Sturm Graz apologise after assistant referee hit by cup...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Transfer Bargains of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
Istanbul Basaksehir lie in wait for Burnley in Europa...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 10 best opening day fixtures in history 
RELATED STORY
Burnley's Europa Dream: 3 Players Sean Dyche should sign
RELATED STORY
Extraordinary Zidane is in Real Madrid's past - Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Why Salomon Rondon will take the Premier League by storm...
RELATED STORY
Mancini agrees to Italy talks, FIGC confims
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Ligue 1
Tomorrow DIJ NAN 11:30 PM Dijon vs Nantes
Tomorrow MON LIL 11:30 PM Monaco vs Lille
Tomorrow REN ANG 11:30 PM Rennes vs Angers SCO
Premier League 2018-19
Tomorrow CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
La Liga 2018-19
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
Serie A 2018-19
Tomorrow CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
Tomorrow CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
19 Aug TOR ROM 09:30 PM Torino vs Roma
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us