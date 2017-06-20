Zidane has become the best coach in the world in a short space of time – Perez

Florentino Perez feels Zinedine Zidane is arguably the best coach in the world after leading Real Madrid to consecutive European titles.

by Omnisport News 20 Jun 2017, 03:57 IST

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez feels Zinedine Zidane has developed into the best coach in the world since taking charge of the Santiago Bernabeu side.

Zidane replaced Rafael Benitez as the man in charge at Madrid in January 2016 and has guided them to back-to-back Champions League titles, while also winning LaLiga for the first time since 2011-12.

Perez is impressed with Zidane's development over the past 18 months and is optimistic about Madrid's future.

"Real Madrid have once again done something that nobody else has achieved to date," Perez said at a ceremony held in the presidential box at the Bernabeu after he assumed his position of re-elected Madrid president.

"We have built a legendary team featuring the best international and Spanish players, in which our academy also enjoys a prominent role. We are a team led by Zidane, a symbolic figure for Madridismo, who in a short space of time has become the best coach in the world.

"We are embarking on a new term after having experienced one of the best seasons in our history. My dedication and commitment will always be there as I seek to maintain the club's values and secure as many pieces of silverware as possible. We will work hard to ensure that Real Madrid are named the best club of this new century.

"Our club is, and should be, one where the utmost is demanded, because the dreams of our members and supporters are the only things that define the direction we take. We have to give our best to make sure that this club lives up to its past."