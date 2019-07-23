×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Zidane hits back at claims he disrespected Bale

Omnisport
NEWS
News
130   //    23 Jul 2019, 03:50 IST
zidane bale - cropped
Zinedine Zidane has grown unconvinced by Gareth Bale's qualities

Zinedine Zidane insists he did not disrespect Gareth Bale when he said it would be good if he left Real Madrid sooner rather than later.

Zidane caused a stir when he stated last weekend that he hoped Wales star Bale would leave the LaLiga club soon, adding: "It would be best for everyone."

Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, branded the Madrid head coach "a disgrace" for his remarks, as talk of an imminent move to the Chinese Super League gathered pace.

Zidane has now hit back at such suggestions and claims Bale himself declined to play in the 3-1 International Champions Cup defeat to Bayern Munich on Sunday because the club was trying to arrange his transfer.

"I'll try to be very clear with this, with Gareth," he told a news conference on Monday.

"Firstly, I have not disrespected anyone, least of all a player because I always said the same thing, that players are the most important thing and every time there is a player here I am always with them.

"Secondly, I said the club was trying to get him out. Period.

"Thirdly, I think this is important, too. The other day, Gareth did not change because he didn't want to, nothing more. He said the club is trying to get him to go and so he didn't get changed because of that.

Advertisement

"Now, we come back to the same thing. Bale is a Madrid player, he will train normally today, and we'll see what happens tomorrow [against Arsenal]."

When the subject of Bale was brought up again, he said: "You keep asking about this situation. Nothing will change today - he's going to go and train now. The club is doing what it has to do.

"He will train normally, and we'll see what happens tomorrow."

Bale has been linked with Chinese Super League clubs Jiangsu Suning and Beijing Guoan, who are reportedly considering offering wages of £1million per week.

Madrid face Arsenal in Maryland on Tuesday.

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Bale close to leaving Real Madrid – Zidane
RELATED STORY
Zidane: Bale staying 'not a problem' for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Bale agent slams 'disgrace' Zidane after Madrid transfer revelation
RELATED STORY
The Bale Sales: Gareth's options as Zidane shows Real Madrid forward the door
RELATED STORY
Gareth Bale the pawn as Zinedine Zidane restores authority at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Zidane not drawn on Bale as he plans Madrid's future
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Zidane confirms Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid, says it's nothing personal
RELATED STORY
Bale staying at Madrid impossible as Zidane is 'not keen' - Calderon
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur interested in bringing Gareth Bale back to the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Zidane insists dropping Bale was 'not a message'
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us