Zidane justified in Madrid departure - Pires

Robert Pires has encouraged Zinedine Zidane to consider the Premier League as an outlet for his inherent competitiveness.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 23:42 IST
51
Zinedine Zidane
Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane made the right decision to leave Real Madrid and will continue to flourish as a coach, according to former team-mate Robert Pires.

Zidane dropped a bombshell by quitting the Santiago Bernabeu just five days after leading Madrid to a third successive Champions League title.

The 1998 World Cup winner was immediately linked with the France post, but French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet said Didier Deschamps would remain in charge until at least 2020.

That could spark a scramble for his services, with Pires proposing the Premier League as a completely new test for "one of the best" in world football.

"I think for him it's good news he left Real Madrid. He loves a new challenge," the ex-Arsenal man told Sky Sports.

"He's competitive and I think he can find a good solution, and he can find a new [type of] football, because you know the Premier League and LaLiga is not the same football.

"If he wants to try the Premier League he will find a new club, no problem for him."

Along with a trio of Champions League crowns, Zidane also guided Los Blancos to two UEFA Super Cups, back-to-back Club World Cup successes and the 2016-17 league title.

Premier League 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football
Tottenham transfer news: Big update on Pochettino to Real...
Tottenham transfer news: Source that broke Zidane news...
3 possible reasons why Zidane left Real Madrid
BREAKING NEWS: Zidane to leave Real Madrid
Top 5 moments of Zinedine Zidane at the helm of Real Madrid
4 things Tottenham need to do moving forward
Zidane leaves: Testing times ahead for Real Madrid
3 superstars who may move to the Premier League this summer
Why Zinedine Zidane's departure is exactly what Real...
