Zidane justified in Madrid departure - Pires

Robert Pires has encouraged Zinedine Zidane to consider the Premier League as an outlet for his inherent competitiveness.

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane made the right decision to leave Real Madrid and will continue to flourish as a coach, according to former team-mate Robert Pires.

Zidane dropped a bombshell by quitting the Santiago Bernabeu just five days after leading Madrid to a third successive Champions League title.

The 1998 World Cup winner was immediately linked with the France post, but French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet said Didier Deschamps would remain in charge until at least 2020.

That could spark a scramble for his services, with Pires proposing the Premier League as a completely new test for "one of the best" in world football.

"I think for him it's good news he left Real Madrid. He loves a new challenge," the ex-Arsenal man told Sky Sports.

"He's competitive and I think he can find a good solution, and he can find a new [type of] football, because you know the Premier League and LaLiga is not the same football.

"If he wants to try the Premier League he will find a new club, no problem for him."

Along with a trio of Champions League crowns, Zidane also guided Los Blancos to two UEFA Super Cups, back-to-back Club World Cup successes and the 2016-17 league title.