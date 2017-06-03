Zidane: No added pressure as Madrid defend Champions League

Zinedine Zidane says Saturday's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus is a straight 50-50 fight between the teams.

by Omnisport News 03 Jun 2017, 02:38 IST

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid will feel no additional pressure as they attempt to retain the Champions League for the first time in the modern era, says head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Former Galactico Zidane revived Madrid's fortunes after replacing Rafael Benitez last season, leading them to an 11th European Cup in Milan and winning LaLiga this term - their first domestic crown since 2012.

Juventus await in Cardiff this year in a battle between the domestic champions of Italy and Spain.

Gianluigi Buffon, Massimiliano Allegri and Dani Alves each pegged Madrid as favourites when facing the media on Friday, but Zidane does not believe either side can be perceived as dominant.

"There's not any pressure," Zidane told a news conference. "I think Real Madrid knows how to feed from pressure.

"We always live under this pressure. I've seen it as a player, I've seen it as a coach.

Cristiano Ronaldo: "We want to go down in history." #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/qdUZkuklIf — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 2, 2017

"You know what this club is and you know that everyone says we're favourites but there are no favourites in football. In a final there are no favourites, in one game many things can happen.

"Really in the long run we're not favourite, Juventus are not favourite. It's 50-50.

"But we're here and we're going to try to do everything possible to win."

Zidane was on the losing side when Juventus and Real Madrid met in the 1998 Champions League final - Predrag Mijatovic securing a 1-0 win for Los Blancos.

Now looking to repeat the dose for the Bianconeri, Zidane believes Allegri's side may be among the greatest Juve sides.

He said: "They're probably concerned about our whole team and it's the same for us.

"Juventus is not just defence. They defend very well but they attack very well also.

"Especially now, because Juventus… they always had very good teams but now… I don't know about the best team ever but they have very good offensive players."