Zidane returns to Real Madrid: The most successful coaches in the club's history

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11 Mar 2019, 23:17 IST
zinedine zidane - cropped
Zinedine Zidane is held aloft by Real Madrid players

Zinedine Zidane is heading back to Real Madrid, just 10 months after stepping down as head coach.

The former France star emerged on Monday as the surprise choice to take over from Santiago Solari, who has paid the price for humbling defeats to Barcelona and Ajax, and his appointment was duly confirmed later that day.

Zidane delivered huge success in his first spell as Madrid boss between January 2016 and last May, when he stunned president Florentino Perez by deciding to walk away.

In fact, as the list below shows, only the great Miguel Munoz is above Zidane - who averaged a trophy every 97 days in his first stint - when it comes to medals won as the man in charge of Los Blancos' first team...

TROPHIES WON BY REAL MADRID COACHES

1. Miguel Munoz: 14 (9 x LaLiga, 2 x Copa del Rey, 2 x European Cup, 1 x Intercontinental Cup)

2. Zinedine Zidane: 9 (1 x LaLiga, 1 x Supercopa de Espana, 3 x Champions League, 2 x UEFA Super Cup, 2 x Club World Cup)

3. Luis Molowny: 8 (3 x LaLiga, 2 x Copa del Rey, 1 x Copa de la Liga, 2 x UEFA Cup)

4. Vicente del Bosque: 7 (2 x LaLiga, 1 x Supercopa de Espana, 2 x Champions League, 1 x UEFA Super Cup, 1 x Intercontinental Cup)

5. Leo Beenhakker: 6 (3 x LaLiga, 1 x Copa de Rey, 2 x Supercopa de Espana)

6=. Jose Villalonga: 4 (2 x LaLiga, 2 x European Cup)

6=. Carlo Ancelotti: 4 (1 x Copa del Rey, 1 x Champions League, 1 x UEFA Super Cup, 1 x Club World Cup)

8=. Luis Carniglia: 3 (1 x LaLiga, 2 x European Cup)

8=. Miljan Milijanic: 3 (2 x LaLiga, 1 x Copa del Rey)

8=. Jose Mourinho: 3 (1 x LaLiga, 1 x Copa del Rey, 1 x Supercopa de Espana)

 

