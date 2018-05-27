Zidane revels in Madrid's third successive Champions League title

Zinedine Zidane felt "great emotions" following Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool, which sealed a third straight European title.

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane revealed his team could not yet fully appreciate what they had achieved after winning the Champions League for a third consecutive season.

Madrid claimed their 13th title in Europe's top-tier competition thanks to Saturday's triumph in Kiev, defeating Liverpool 3-1 with a huge helping hand from Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane traded goals early in the second half before Gareth Bale came off the bench and sealed Madrid's place in history with two goals – the first an overhead kick and arguably the greatest seen in the competition.

It capped another fine European campaign for Madrid, despite finishing third behind LaLiga champions Barcelona, as they became the first team to win the trophy in three successive seasons since Bayern Munich (1974-1976).

Zidane – who celebrated winning his ninth piece of silverware as Madrid boss having replaced Rafael Benitez in 2016 – told BT Sport: "I feel great emotions. To live this and win three Champions League titles with this club and this team is magnificent.

"It's an unbelievable feeling and we don't quite realise what we have achieved yet.

"Gareth's goal is magnificent, congratulations to him.

"We're going to think about what we've achieved and enjoy the moment. We had a complicated season but to finish with this great joy makes us really happy.

"This is the status of this club, it's a legendary club. A club that have won 13 Champions Leagues so, of course, I'm happy to be part of this history too."