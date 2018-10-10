×
Zidane to Bayern just rumours, says Thiago

Omnisport
NEWS
News
114   //    10 Oct 2018, 18:33 IST
zinedine zidane - cropped
Former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane

The prospect of Zinedine Zidane taking over as head coach of Bayern Munich is "just rumours", according to midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Pressure is growing on Niko Kovac after Bayern failed to win any of their last four matches in all competitions.

The champions are sixth in the Bundesliga table after seven games, four points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, and were beaten 3-0 at home by Borussia Monchengladbach last Saturday.

Zidane, out of work after surprisingly resigning from Real Madrid following a third successive Champions League triumph, has been tipped to replace Kovac.

Spain star Thiago, though, dismissed the reports, telling Cadena Ser: "It's just rumours. Rumours are rumours.

"Fortunately, there are many veteran players at Bayern and we know how to deal with this.

"We try to work in order to change this situation and move forward.

"We have to work with what we have now. Speculating on the future achieves nothing."

Thiago noted Bayern made a strong start to the season after Kovac succeeded Jupp Heynckes but accepted the champions need to improve when they return to action against Wolfsburg on October 20.

"We started the season well, winning convincingly our first official seven games," Thiago added.

"After the [September] international break, we returned, and the team was a bit tired.

"We go out looking to get a result, but we concede after 10 minutes and then it's like a bad nightmare, you think 's*** not again' and after that, it all goes badly.

"From then on, you are in recovery mode. We need to be calm in order to return to be what we were. After all, only two weeks have passed.

"We have this beautiful tradition at Bayern that we all get together with our families after the game in a room and celebrate the wins. That is why it hurts a lot more when we lose.

"We want to recover those nice feelings, not just for us players, but for the fans and our families. On the pitch we are competitive animals that want to always win."

Omnisport
NEWS
