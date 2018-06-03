Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Zidane won't coach France before 2020 – FFF president backs Deschamps

France head coach Didier Deschamps could remain in charge beyond 2020, according to FFF boss Noel Le Great despite Zinedine Zidane links.

News 03 Jun 2018, 06:13 IST
French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet played down links with former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, insisting Didier Deschamps will remain in charge until at least 2020.

Zidane surprisingly resigned just days after guiding Spanish giants Madrid to their third successive Champions League crown via a 3-1 win over Liverpool.

The 45-year-old has been linked with the France post – occupied by former international team-mate Deschamps, who will lead Les Blues at the World Cup in Russia.

However, Le Graet said 1998 World Cup winner Zidane will not coach France before 2020.

"Zidane can sign in Juventus tomorrow, I don't know anything," Le Graet said via RMC. "You were surprised, me too, but don't create a debate 'Didier-Zizou', it's not serious.

"We start the World Cup with Didier. He signed a contract at least until 2020. And fortunately! Imagine if I didn't do that... It's better to be totally secure, the problem is not there now.

"There will not have any talks with him [Zidane] in the coming year. If I see him, we can talk of course, but the Deschamps is here until 2020 or even beyond."

France, who defeated Italy 3-1 in an international friendly on Friday, will face Australia (June 16), Peru (June 21) and Denmark (June 26) in Group C at the World Cup.

