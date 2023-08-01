Zilina vs KAA Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023

KAA Gent take a trip to the Stadion pod Dubnom to face Zilina in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (August 3).

Zilina returned to winning ways in style following their 5-1 first-leg defeat, edging out Ruzomberok 3-1 on Sunday in their Slovakian top-flight opener. Before that, Jaroslav Hynek’s men suffered a 5-1 hammering against KAA Gent in the first leg of the Conference League second qualifying round on July 27.

While the Zlto-Zeleni's hopes of securing European football are effectively over, they will look to bow out of the qualifiers with their heads held high.

Gent, meanwhile, maintained their fine run of results, coming from behind to claim a 3-1 victory over Kortrijk in their Jupiler League opener. Va Haezebrouck’s men have won four games on the bounce since a 2-1 pre-season loss against Lokomotiva Zagreb on July 8.

The visitors enjoyed an impressive Conference League campaign last season, reaching the quarterfinals, where they lost 5-2 on aggregate to eventual winners West Ham United.

Zilina vs KAA Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the sides, with their first-leg clash last week being the first.

Gent have won their last four games across competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding six since losing to Lolomotiva Zagreb.

Zilina are unbeaten in five home games across competitions, winning thrice since a 1-0 loss against DAC 1904 in May.

Gent have won their last five away games since a 4-1 loss against West Ham United in last season’s Conference League quarterfinals.

Zilina vs KAA Gent Prediction

Gent have kicked off the season on a high and are firm favourites to come out on top. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the sides, expect the visitors to see off the Zlto-Zeleni once again.

Prediction: Zilina 1-3 Gent

Zilina vs KAA Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gent

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Gent’s last nine games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in the visitors’ last ten outings.)