Zimbru vs La Fiorita Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20, 2023 

Zimbru Chisinau welcome La Fiorita to Stadionul Chisinau for the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday (July 20).

The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg ending in a 1-1 draw in San Marino last week. Francesco Casolla opened the scoring in the 34th minute, while Marin Caruntu levelled matters in the 64th minute.

Both sides will continue their quest to extend their stay alive in the continent. The winner of this tie face Fenerbahce in the second round of the qualifiers.

Zimbru vs La Fiorita Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Six of Zimbru's last seven games have produced less than three goals.

La Fiorita are unbeaten in 14 away games, winning and drawing seven games apiece.

La Fiorita are winless in five competitive games.

La Fiorita have lost 24 consecutive European qualification games.

Zimbru have won just one of their last seven home games across competitions.

Neither side have made the group stage of any European club competition.

Zimbru vs La Fiorita Prediction

Zimbru are the overwhelming favourites to progress in the tie but did not step up to the plate in the first leg. They had to fight back to claim a draw and will look to get back on track in front of their fans.

La Fiorita are one of the lowest-ranked sides in the continent and are yet to win a game in Europe. They're likely to defend deeply to try and limit the chances afforded to their hosts while trying to catch them on the break.

Zimbru might start the game quickly out the blocks to stamp their authority early. La Fiorita are on a long unbeaten streak away from home but will be travelling to face significantly superior opposition.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Zimbru 2-0 La Fiorita

Zimbru vs La Fiorita Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Zimbru to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Zimbru to score over 1.5 goals