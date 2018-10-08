×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Zinedine Zidane's agent comments on Manchester United rumours

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
344   //    08 Oct 2018, 12:44 IST

Real Madrid Press Conference
Real Madrid Press Conference

What’s the story?

Zinedine Zidane has been linked with the Manchester United job for the past few weeks with several rumours that the club has already made contact with the former Real Madrid manager and more. Some rumours have even suggested that the Frenchman has agreed to take over at Old Trafford.

However, that does not seem to be the case. Zidane's agent, Alain Migliaccio has revealed that the former Real Madrid boss will be heading to England any time soon. The agent also revealed that the 46-year-old will not be taking up any job until next summer.

In case you didn’t know...

Jose Mourinho's time at Manchester United is coming to an end as the fans, players and the board have started to lose faith in him. The Red Devils have had a very shaky start to the season and have been playing very poorly.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Journal du Dimanche, Zidane's agent said, “He was exhausted in terms of nerves, he has chosen to take a sabbatical year and he won't go back on that.”

When the question came of a move to Manchester United, Migliaccio said, “I don't think he'll go to England, it's not his style. I've spoken about it with him and the truth is that it doesn't attract him.” [Quotes via Marca]

Video

What’s next?

Manchester United are on the lookout for a Jose Mourinho replacement and it won't be long before they sack their manager. A reliable source informed David McDonnell of Mirror that the manager was bound to be sacked over the weekend, but that has not taken place.

However, United will look to replace the manager soon and it will be interesting to see whether they wait for the season to end or sack him mid-way through the season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Jose Mourinho Zinedine Zidane Manchester United Transfer News
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
Reports: Zinedine Zidane expected to replace Jose...
RELATED STORY
What would Zinedine Zidane do differently at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester United not looking to replace Jose...
RELATED STORY
Zidane keen on Manchester United job
RELATED STORY
Reports: Zidane wants to bring in four players if...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Zidane planning to sign 4 superstars if he...
RELATED STORY
3 Ways in which Zinedine Zidane can bring Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 Clubs who can land Paul Pogba from Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United may not sign Cristiano Ronaldo again
RELATED STORY
5 World-class but ineffective signings for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us