Zinedine Zidane's agent comments on Manchester United rumours

Real Madrid Press Conference

Zinedine Zidane has been linked with the Manchester United job for the past few weeks with several rumours that the club has already made contact with the former Real Madrid manager and more. Some rumours have even suggested that the Frenchman has agreed to take over at Old Trafford.

However, that does not seem to be the case. Zidane's agent, Alain Migliaccio has revealed that the former Real Madrid boss will be heading to England any time soon. The agent also revealed that the 46-year-old will not be taking up any job until next summer.

Jose Mourinho's time at Manchester United is coming to an end as the fans, players and the board have started to lose faith in him. The Red Devils have had a very shaky start to the season and have been playing very poorly.

In an interview with Journal du Dimanche, Zidane's agent said, “He was exhausted in terms of nerves, he has chosen to take a sabbatical year and he won't go back on that.”

When the question came of a move to Manchester United, Migliaccio said, “I don't think he'll go to England, it's not his style. I've spoken about it with him and the truth is that it doesn't attract him.” [Quotes via Marca]

Manchester United are on the lookout for a Jose Mourinho replacement and it won't be long before they sack their manager. A reliable source informed David McDonnell of Mirror that the manager was bound to be sacked over the weekend, but that has not taken place.

However, United will look to replace the manager soon and it will be interesting to see whether they wait for the season to end or sack him mid-way through the season.