Zlatan boasts 'I could play with LeBron without a problem'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
206   //    25 Jul 2018, 21:56 IST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Suecia 08072018
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reckons his skills are transferable to basketball and he could play with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James "without a problem".

James has joined Ibrahimovic in LA following his switch from the Cleveland Cavaliers and the former Barcelona, Manchester United and Sweden man is relishing the prospect of watching the NBA forward in action.

Ibrahimovic even claimed the pair moved in a similar fashion, like "small ninjas".

In an interview with ESPN's 'Pardon the Interruption', Ibrahimovic said: "I think of course I will see him play basket. I don't know if he's interested in soccer, even though soccer is bigger than basket with all the respect for basket. Of course, I will see him.

"I think he as an athlete is amazing and what he is doing, the way he is doing it - because I see myself also being so big and [being able to] move like a small ninja. What he does also - I find it fancy, and that inspires a lot of people."

Ibrahimovic believes his hand-eye co-ordination means he could pick up basketball pretty quickly, adding: "I did a lot of sport. Everything with [a] ball, I'm phenomenal [at] so if I play basket, I could play with LeBron without a problem." 

This isn't the first time Ibrahimovic has been vocal about the new Lakers star. Upon James' arrival in LA, Ibrahimovic was quick to share his congratulations on Twitter. 

Ibrahimovic is also aware James has an ownership stake in Liverpool, where his stock is now worth an estimated $32 million. 

"I knew but it's the wrong team," Ibrahimovic said.

