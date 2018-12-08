Zorc 'relieved' Dembele also showing indiscipline at Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc is "relieved" Ousmane Dembele is still showing signs of indiscipline at Barcelona, proving in his eyes that the German club were not to blame.

Dembele left Dortmund last year after just a single season with the Bundesliga side, impressing so much Barca brought him to Camp Nou in a deal that could eventually cost €145million, according to reports.

Before that, Dembele had gone on strike at Dortmund in an attempt to force the deal through, with team-mate Roman Weidenfeller saying the Frenchman did not even bother to collect his boots.

Despite getting his desired move, things have not really gone to plan for Dembele in Spain, with injuries and apparent attitude problems hampering his progress, regardless of a recent upturn.

Dembele is reported to have turned up late for training more than once – including last month when he failed to tell the club he was suffering with gastroenteritis – and Zorc feels that just validates his opinion that Dortmund's handling of the winger had nothing to do with his attitude.

"Now that he's playing in Barcelona, at one of the biggest clubs in the world, this indiscipline seems to be still going on," Zorc told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"I am relieved to note that this was not something that had anything to do with the circumstances here at Dortmund."

