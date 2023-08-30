Zrinjski vs LASK Linz Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023 

Zrinjski host LASK Linz in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League playoff on Thursday (August 31).

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 first-leg win in Austria last week. Robert Zulj's first-half brace guided Die Schwarz-Weissen to the win.

LASK followed up their continental victory with a routine 2-0 home win over Austria Vienna. Zulj was the star of the show with a brace. Zrinjski, meanwhile, dispatched Zvijezda 09 with a 5-3 comeback home win in the Bosnian Premijer Liga. Nemanja Bilbija's hat-trick helped Zrinjski win the eight-goal thriller.

Zrinjski qualified for this round by beating Breidablik 6-3 on aggregate in the third qualifying round. A 6-2 home win was followed by a 1-0 loss in Iceland. LASK received a bye into this round, as they finished third in the Austrian Bundesliga last season.

The winner of this tie will qualify for the Europa League group stage, while the loser will drop down to the Conference League.

Zrinjski vs LASK Linz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of LASK's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Zrinjski have conceded less than five corners in six of their last seven games.

Five of Zrinjski's last six competitive games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Four of Zrinjski's five home games this season have seen at least four goals scored between the two sides.

Zrinjski vs LASK Linz Prediction

LASK's narrow first-leg win leaves it all to play for, and both sides still have a shot at qualifying for the Europa League group stage.

Zrinjski have been involved in expansive, end-to-end games this season, while LASK have uncharacteristically been more compact this term.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to share the spoils and LASK qualifying for the group stage of the Europa League.

Prediction: Zrinjski 2-2 LASK

Zrinjski vs LASK Linz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - LASK to have less than 5.5 corners