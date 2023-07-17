Zrinjski vs Urartu Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18, 2023 

Zrinjski welcome Urartu to Mostar for the second leg of the UEFA Champions league first qualifying round on Tuesday (July 18).

The hosts hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 victory in the first leg in Armenia last week. Matej Senic's 89th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Both sides had a full week to prepare for the second leg, having not begun their new domestic season. The winner of this tie will face either Sheriff Tiraspol or Farul Constanta in the second qualifying round.

Zrinjski vs Urartu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides clashed for the first time last week.

Urartu have been eliminated in the first qualifying round in their last 12 European campaigns since 2006.

Four of Zrinjski's last six competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Five of Urartu's last six away games have had at least three goals.

Zrinjski have scored at least twice in their last ten home games.

Urartu have lost just two of their last 12 games across competitions, winning seven.

Zrinjski are yet to qualify for the group stage of a European club competition.

Six of Zrinjski's last eight games have had more goals in the second half than the first.

Zrinjski vs Urartu Prediction

Zrinjski were the favorites to progress when this tie was drawn, and their away victory in the first leg boosts their chances of progression. Nevertheless, the tie is still in the balance, and the Bosnian champions will seek to score an early goal to give themselves a more comfortable cushion.

They tend to be potent in front of goal at home, and this goalscoring threat bodes well for their qualification chances. Uruartu, meanwhile, have it all to play for. Their positive record on their travels could be a source of inspiration, having lost just one of their last nine away games, winning six.

However, Zrinjski are unlikely to capitulate in front of their fans and should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Zrinjski 3-1 Urartu

Zrinjski vs Urartu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Zrinjski to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Zrinjski to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Highest scoring half: Second half