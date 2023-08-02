ZTE welcome Osijek to the ZTE-Arena in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (August 3).

Both teams qualified directly for the second qualifying round. ZTE earned their qualification as cup winners in Hungary, while Osijek made it after finishing third in the Croatian Football League last season.

ZTE are in search of their first win over the visitors and will count on their home advantage to get the job done. They lost the first leg 1-0 at the Opus Arena in Osijek after a fierce contest, where Ramon Mierez snatched an added time winner for Osijek.

Osijek are coming off three straight wins, scoring 11 goals and conceding four. They're making their third appearance in the Europa Conference League. They reached the third qualifying round in the inaugural edition in 2021-22 but were halted in the second qualifying round last season.

Bijelo-plavi have beaten ZTE a couple of times. Osijek have also been near-flawless in their previous trips, recording four wins in their last five away games.

ZTE vs Osijek Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times, with Osijek winning thrice and drawing once.

ZTE have conceded six goals against Osijek in four clashes without scoring.

The hosts have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

Osijek have won four times and lost once in their last five away games.

ZTE have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Osijek have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: ZTE: L-L-D-W-W; Osijek: W-W-W-L-D

ZTE vs Osijek Prediction

ZTE have a one-goal deficit to overturn, but it doesn’t seem a formidable task considering how they performed in the away fixture. Having never beaten Osijek, they will be motivated to do so in front of their fans.

Osijek will likely not park the bus to preserve their slim lead. Like in the first leg, they will look to launch their assaults through the flanks. However, expect ZTE to win, thanks to their home advantage.

Prediction: ZTE 2-1 Osijek

ZTE vs Osijek Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – ZTE

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: ZTE to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Osijek to score - Yes