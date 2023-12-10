Zurich vs Luzern Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023

Action continues in round 17 of the Swiss Super League as Zurich and Luzern go head-to-head at the Letzigrund on Sunday (December 10).

Zurich turned in a superb team display last time out, as they cruised to a 3-1 home win over leaders Young Boys. Bo Henriksen’s side have won three of their last four games across competitions, including a 1-0 win over AC Bellinzona in the Swiss Cup Round of 16 on October 30.

With 30 points from 15 games, Zurich are second in the Super League, five points behind first-placed Young Boys, albeit with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Luzern continued their woeful performances away from home, as they fell to a 1-0 loss at Lugano last weekend. While Mario Frick’s men have won their last three home games, they have gone six straight away outings without a win — a run that saw them crash out of the Swiss Cup in November.

For all their recent struggles, Luzern are fifth in the standings, having picked up 24 points from 16 games.

Zurich vs Luzern Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 78 meetings, Zurich lead 32-27.

Zurich have two wins in their last five games against Luzern since April 2022.

Zurich have one loss in 18 games across competitions this season, winning 11.

Luzern are without a win in five away games, picking up one point from a possible 15 since a 1-0 victory over Grasshopper Zurich on August 27.

Zurich vs Luzern Prediction

Zurich have enjoyed an impressive first half of the season as they look to stay in touching distance with leaders Young Boys. Luzern’s struggles on the road should give Henriksen’s side the upper hand, so expect the hosts to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Zurich 2-1 Luzern

Zurich vs Luzern Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Zurich to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six clashes.)